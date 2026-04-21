Central Florida Behavioral Health Network | BayCare Behavioral Health

Central Florida Behavioral Health Network, Inc. Hope4SunCoast.org contracts with community service organizations to provide a full array of publicly funded mental health and substance abuse services in the SunCoast counties of Charlotte, Collier, Desoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, and Sarasota. Services include acute care, residential treatment, housing, medical, outpatient, recovery support, and prevention.

Today, they are joined by one of their provider organizations, BayCare Behavioral Health, to discuss services.

BayCare is the largest provider of behavioral health services in West Central Florida, including in the Tampa Bay region, offering inpatient services, residential programs, detox, rehabilitation and outpatient services. With more than 70,000 patients served annually, BayCare operates 20 practice locations, 5 community health centers for the uninsured and underinsured, a residential addiction program and a residential child and adolescent program.

In 2022, BayCare launched a physician residency program in psychiatry, and opened the state’s first behavioral health urgent care center in Pasco County in early 2025. In recognition of BayCare’s commitment to serving the needs of the Tampa Bay area, the state of Florida designated BayCare’s St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa as behavioral health teaching hospital.

For information on CFBHN go to Hope4Suncoast.org For information on BayCare Behavioral Health, go to BayCareBehavioralHealth.org

Registration Center: (866) 762-1743

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Central Florida Behavioral Health

