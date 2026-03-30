Central Florida Behavioral Health Network | Ibis Healthcare

Central Florida Behavioral Health Network, Inc. Hope4SunCoast.org contracts with community service organizations to provide a full array of publicly funded mental health and substance abuse services in the SunCoast counties of Charlotte, Collier, Desoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, and Sarasota. Services include acute care, residential treatment, housing, medical, outpatient, recovery support, and prevention.

Today, they are joined by one of their provider organizations, Ibis Healthcare, to discuss services.

Ibis Healthcare serves over 50,000 people a year. If you or someone you know is struggling with opioid addiction, take the first step towards recovery today.

For information on CFBHN go to Hope4Suncoast.org For information on Ibis Healthcare go to ibishealthcare.org

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Central Florida Behavioral Healthcare Network

