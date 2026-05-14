Central Florida Behavioral Health Network | Polk for Recovery

Central Florida Behavioral Health Network, Inc. Hope4SunCoast.org contracts with community service organizations to provide a full array of publicly funded mental health and substance abuse services in the SunCoast counties of Charlotte, Collier, Desoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, and Sarasota. Services include acute care, residential treatment, housing, medical, outpatient, recovery support, and prevention.

Today, they are joined by one of their provider organizations, Polk for Recovery, to discuss services.

Polk for Recovery – We Do Recover! Our peer support services help individuals overcome stigma and barriers to recovery, improving access to resources and fostering long-term wellness and resilience in our community.

Stronger Together in Recovery – By connecting people to peers, partners, and community resources, Recovery Community Organization’s (RCO’s) like Polk for Recovery help build the foundations for long-term recovery success

Go to Hope4Suncoast.org for CFBHN information Go www.polkforrecovery.org [polkforrecovery.org] for Polk for Recovery information

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Central Florida Behavioral Health Network

