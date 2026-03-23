Central Florida Behavioral Health Network | The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay

CFBHN is a non-profit CARF accredited organization that develops and manages the public safety net of care for behavioral health services – substance misuse and mental health. CFBHN serves 14 counties on Florida’s west coast from Pasco in the north to Hendry-Glades in the south contracting with established community organizations to provide services. Funding is through the Department of Children & Families.

Today we focus on The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay's role in providing the services to help people who are struggling with opioids.

Substance use helpline (1-800-662-HELP)

Go to CrisisCenter.com for Crisis Center of Tampa Bay information Go to Hope4Suncoast.org for CFBHN information

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Central Florida Behavioral Health Network

