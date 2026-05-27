Central Florida Behavioral Health | Tri County Human Resources, Inc.

Central Florida Behavioral Health Network, Inc. Hope4SunCoast.org contracts with community service organizations to provide a full array of publicly funded mental health and substance abuse services in the SunCoast counties of Charlotte, Collier, Desoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, and Sarasota. Services include acute care, residential treatment, housing, medical, outpatient, recovery support, and prevention.

Today, they are joined by one of their provider organizations, Tri-County Human Services, Inc., to discuss services.

Tri-County Human Services has been serving the community since 1974, originally focusing on alcohol use disorder treatment. Over the years, we’ve expanded to meet the growing substance abuse and mental health needs of our community. Today, we provide services across Polk, Highlands, and Hardee counties, offering a full continuum of care that includes medical detoxification, psychiatric services, residential treatment, and outpatient services in the community.

Go to Hope4Suncoast.org for CFBHN information Go to tchsonline.org for Tri-County Human Services information

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Central Florida Behavioral Health Network

