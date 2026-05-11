ChatGPT Is Powering a New Wave of Small Business Growth

The AI boom isn’t just happening in Silicon Valley; it’s hitting Main Street. Small businesses across the country are turning to tools like ChatGPT to save time and stay competitive. What started as a curiosity is now becoming essential, powering a new wave of growth for entrepreneurs nationwide. Here to discuss is Community Policy Lead at OpenAI, Chris Nicholson.

For more information, visit chatgpt.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: OpenAI

