Cheeky's and The Lucky Tigre Come Together For Filipino Food Month

Cheeky’s will host a special Filipino-style seafood boil in celebration of Filipino Food Month. Cheeky’s Executive Chef Philip Cleary will collaborate with Chef Julie Sainte Michelle Feliciano of Tampa’s Lucky Tigre , blending Filipino culinary traditions with Cheeky’s coastal Old Florida style.

With a vibrant feast drawing inspiration from both Cajun and Kamayan traditions around a communal table, the menu will feature a special seafood boil created by Chef Phil and Chef Julie, along with a selection of à la carte specials.

Local musician DJ AJ Hall will be performing live.

Cheeky's regular menu will NOT be available a la carte.

Limited tickets. Grab yours now - we may have a few available at the door, but don't count on it.

If you're booking with a group please be sure to book all at once together, we can't promise we'll be able to seat separate groups together.

See you at Cheeky's!