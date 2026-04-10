Cheeky's and The Lucky Tigre Come Together For Filipino Food Month

Cheeky’s will host a special Filipino-style seafood boil in celebration of Filipino Food Month. Cheeky’s Executive Chef Philip Cleary will collaborate with Chef Julie Sainte Michelle Feliciano of Tampa’s Lucky Tigre, blending Filipino culinary traditions with Cheeky’s coastal Old Florida style.
With a vibrant feast drawing inspiration from both Cajun and Kamayan traditions around a communal table, the menu will feature a special seafood boil created by Chef Phil and Chef Julie, along with a selection of à la carte specials.
Local musician DJ AJ Hall will be performing live.
Cheeky's regular menu will NOT be available a la carte.
Limited tickets. Grab yours now - we may have a few available at the door, but don't count on it.
If you're booking with a group please be sure to book all at once together, we can't promise we'll be able to seat separate groups together.
See you at Cheeky's!