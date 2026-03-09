Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Plugra

Pi Day is almost here — and while pizza deals tend to dominate the holiday, new survey data suggests most Americans are actually thinking about something sweeter.

Plugrà Premium European-Style Butter surveyed more than 2,500 Americans and found that 93% associate "pie" with a baked dessert, compared to 56% who associate it with pizza. Apple pie ranked as the nation's favorite flavor at 24%, followed by pumpkin and pecan, both at 14%.

The findings prompted Plugrà to make the case for pie done right — and to bring in some expert help.

Chef Claire Robinson's secrets for a foolproof pie crust

Celebrity chef and cookbook author Claire Robinson is sharing her professional baking tips to help home bakers nail their Pi Day pies.

"No matter what's inside, a great pie is all about the crust," Robinson said. "When it comes to your ingredients, quality is everything. Plugrà's slow-churn process is my non-negotiable secret."

Robinson's tips for a flaky, foolproof crust:

Keep ingredients cold . The golden rule is to keep butter and water as cold as possible. Cold ingredients create steam pockets during baking, resulting in a lighter, flakier texture.

. The golden rule is to keep butter and water as cold as possible. Cold ingredients create steam pockets during baking, resulting in a lighter, flakier texture. Prioritize the fat . When baking from scratch, the differentiator is the butter. Plugrà is slow-churned to create the right balance of moisture and fat, allowing it to blend smoothly into dough and bake into flaky crusts.

. When baking from scratch, the differentiator is the butter. Plugrà is slow-churned to create the right balance of moisture and fat, allowing it to blend smoothly into dough and bake into flaky crusts. Grate your butter . Freeze your butter and grate it directly into the flour using a cheese grater for an easier way to incorporate fat.

. Freeze your butter and grate it directly into the flour using a cheese grater for an easier way to incorporate fat. Use dough scraps. Do not discard leftover dough. Roll out scraps to create decorative leaves or shapes to top your pie for a professional look.

Plugrà butter is slow-churned and contains 82% butterfat — the European standard — which the brand says is the key to rich, flaky crusts.

Win free butter for a year

From March 1 through March 21, fans can enter the Pi Day Sweepstakes at WinPlugraButter.com for a chance to win one of 314 instant prizes of one pound of free Plugrà butter. Five grand prize winners will receive free Plugrà butter for a year, a scratch-baked pie from New York City's iconic Little Pie Company delivered to their door, exclusive swag, and 6 months of curated "Pie of the Month" recipes.

More survey findings

The survey also found that pie is not just for the holidays — 28% of Americans enjoy a slice at least once a month. And 66% of Americans say they are likely to pay more for premium baking ingredients if they expect better results.

"Great results, on Pi Day and every day, start with the best ingredients," Jenny Mehlman, senior director of marketing at Dairy Farmers of America, said. "That's why Plugrà is trusted by the professionals. Our butter is made to the European standard to help home bakers achieve bakery-level results at home."

For chef-inspired recipes for pies, pastries, and savory dishes, and to find Plugrà butter near you, visit Plugra.com.