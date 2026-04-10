Children's Author Sharyn Powell Talks "It's Okay to Be Kind"

Inspiration and divine instruction guided Sharyn Powell to write her book, “It’s Okay to Be Kind.” While she had several manuscripts underway, a moment of prayer led her to prioritize this particular story, bringing it to the forefront of her creative projects.

The heart of the story centers around Marnie, an empathetic and joyful eight-year-old character. Marnie’s personality is a blend of traits drawn from Sharyn’s grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, and as the writing progressed, Marnie blossomed into “my little Marnie”—a character who brings a smile to the author’s face, even in the story’s more somber moments.

Although Sharyn’s professional background is in Information Technology, she finds writing to be her most enjoyable and rewarding pursuit.

She delights in imagining the exciting and daring adventures of her characters, often waking up inspired to capture these visions before they fade. Sharyn looks forward to creating more adventures with Marnie and hopes to publish additional children’s picture books, including stories inspired by her young great-grandson and his father.