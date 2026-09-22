Children's Board of Hillsborough County is Providing Resources to the Community

The Children's Board Family Resource Centers serve as trusted community hubs where families can access free programs and services designed to support healthy child development and family well-being. Funded entirely by the Children's Board of Hillsborough County, their seven centers provide developmental playgroups, developmental screenings, mobile medical and dental services, healthcare enrollment assistance, CPR and car seat safety classes, family service coordination, and referrals to community resources. They are committed to helping families connect with the support they need, when they need it.

One of the unique experiences available within their network is at the Plant City Children's Board Family Resource Center, home to the exclusive MOSI in Motion exhibit. Right now, families can explore the interactive 'Be the Dinosaur' exhibit, which immerses children in hands-on STEAM learning experiences that encourage curiosity, creativity, and discovery.

To learn about their resources and events, visit familysupporthc.org.

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