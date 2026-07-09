"Christmas in July" at St. Joseph's Children's Hospital

This month, St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital is holding a Christmas in July donation drive to provide funding for special therapies, activities, and toys that help kids cope with being in the hospital. The donations also help provide toys, games, and creative and entertaining bedside activities, which greatly benefit patients in isolation who are not able to visit the hospital’s playrooms, as well as prize bin items, birthday and holiday presents, and much more.

Christmas in July contributions help support the hospital’s art, yoga, music, and massage therapies, which provide an important outlet for kids to express their feelings and better manage stress and anxiety. The community is invited to take part in the Christmas in July initiative by becoming a corporate or individual sponsor, starting a fundraising challenge, or by bringing toys and donations to the hospital.

Drop off toys and monetary donations during our Christmas in July grand-finale celebration on July 31 from 7 a.m. to noon. This year’s event is in front of our BayCare Academic Health and Research Corridor, located at 3109 W. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Tampa which is just down the road from St. Joseph’s Children’s.

Visit StJosephsChristmas.org to donate online

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: BayCare

