Santa’s not the only one making things by hand this summer. Stageworks Theatre will turn its lobby into a Christmas in July market on Friday July 31 to spotlight the artists audiences see on stage — and the businesses they build offstage, from handcrafted handbags and jewelry to baked goods, children’s books, photography, clothing and art.

The free Christmas in July Market begins at 5 p.m. at 1120 E. Kennedy Blvd. in Tampa's Channel District. At 7:30 p.m., Stageworks will present its Season 44 and Act 2 Series Showcase, offering audiences a first look at the productions coming to Stageworks Theatre. Tickets to the showcase are $15 and available at www.StageworksTheatre.org

