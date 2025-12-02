Christmas in the Wild Returns to Zoo Tampa

ZooTampa at Lowry Park is lighting up the night brighter than ever at Tampa’s family-favorite tradition, Christmas in the Wild presented by GEICO, which connects guests with wildlife and the magic of the holiday season. Nominated by USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards 2024 for Best Zoo Lights, this festive experience begins November 28 and will shine on for seventeen select nights through December 30.

Christmas in the Wild takes place on 17 select nights from Nov. 28 – Dec. 23 from 4pm to 10pm, and Dec. 26 - Dec. 30 from 4pm to 8pm. Event nights are November 28 (members-only night), Nov. 29, Dec. 5-6, Dec. 12-14, Dec. 19-23, and Dec. 26-30. General admission tickets after 4PM are $34.95 and can be purchased online at zootampa.org.