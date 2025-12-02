Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Christmas in the Wild Returns to Zoo Tampa

Zoo Tampa is open select nights for holiday fun!
Christmas in the Wild | Morning Blend
Posted

ZooTampa at Lowry Park is lighting up the night brighter than ever at Tampa’s family-favorite tradition, Christmas in the Wild presented by GEICO, which connects guests with wildlife and the magic of the holiday season. Nominated by USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards 2024 for Best Zoo Lights, this festive experience begins November 28 and will shine on for seventeen select nights through December 30.

Christmas in the Wild takes place on 17 select nights from Nov. 28 – Dec. 23 from 4pm to 10pm, and Dec. 26 - Dec. 30 from 4pm to 8pm. Event nights are November 28 (members-only night), Nov. 29, Dec. 5-6, Dec. 12-14, Dec. 19-23, and Dec. 26-30. General admission tickets after 4PM are $34.95 and can be purchased online at zootampa.org.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com