"Cigar City Cinema" at Henry B. Plant Museum

Cigar City Cinema explores Tampa's fascinating connection to the film industry and the role our community has played both on and off the screen. Visitors will discover artifacts, photographs, film-related memorabilia, and stories that bring Tampa's cinematic history to life. The exhibit highlights how movies, filmmakers, theaters, and local landmarks have helped shape the cultural fabric of Tampa Bay while offering a fun, immersive experience for visitors.

Cigar City Cinema opens October 3 at the Henry B. Plant Museum, located on the beautiful campus of the University of Tampa at 401 W. Kennedy Boulevard. Admission is just $12 for adults, with discounted rates for seniors and students, and museum members receive free admission. Visitors can learn more, plan their visit, and purchase tickets at the Henry B. Plant Museum's website plantmuseum.com

