Cigar City Tattoo Fest Returns After Decade-Long Hiatus

The Cigar City Tattoo Fest is returning to Tampa after a 10-year hiatus. This family-friendly weekend at the Cuban Club features tattoo art, music, cars, and vendors.
In 2009, a group of tattooers were seeking to bring tattoo culture to Tampa with respect, while incorporating the rich cigar history of Ybor City. The Cigar City Tattoo Convention was born! After a decade-long hiatus, you can now be a part of the revival of the new and improved Cigar City Tattoo Fest.

Host and organizer Clay Montgomery joins us to share details about this exciting return of Tampa's premier tattoo celebration.

The Cigar City Tattoo Fest is happening February 20 - 22 at the Cuban Club in Ybor City. For more information, visit CigarCityTattooFest.com.

