City of Largo Summer Theatre Camp

Come on out to the Central Park Performing Arts Center in Largo to watch a performance of the musical classic, "Bye Bye Birdie"

A part of the city's summer intensive arts program, students spent three weeks putting the production together.

Bye Bye Birdie

Friday, June 26th at 7pm

Saturday, June 27th at 2pm

Largo Central Park Performing Arts Center

105 Central Park Dr. Largo

largoarts.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: City of Largo

