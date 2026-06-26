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City of Largo Summer Theatre Camp

A summer theatre camp production of Bye Bye Birdie comes to the stage!
Central Park Performing Arts Center | Morning Blend
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Come on out to the Central Park Performing Arts Center in Largo to watch a performance of the musical classic, "Bye Bye Birdie"

A part of the city's summer intensive arts program, students spent three weeks putting the production together.

Bye Bye Birdie
Friday, June 26th at 7pm
Saturday, June 27th at 2pm
Largo Central Park Performing Arts Center
105 Central Park Dr. Largo
largoarts.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: City of Largo

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