Clearwater Marine Aquarium Opens Pinniped Pier

Pinniped Pier is Clearwater Marine Aquarium's new waterfront habitat for California sea lions and harbor seals that just opened last weekend, July 3. The habitat expands CMA's ability to care for pinnipeds while providing guests with new opportunities to learn about marine mammal conservation through up-close experiences and educational programming.

CMA is welcoming two female California sea lions, Tuna, 15, and Wahoo, 16, who previously resided at Miami Seaquarium. They join CMA’s growing pinniped family, which also includes three harbor seals welcomed earlier this year. CMA is welcoming sea lions as part of the expansion plan announced in 2023 and CMA’s commitment to providing enriching habitats that support animal wellbeing. Their arrival also creates new opportunities for conservation education and public engagement, allowing guests to learn more about California sea lions and their natural behaviors.

Clearwater Marine Aquarium - Pinniped Pier officially open. Visitors will be among the first to see the new habitat and view the sea lions. 249 Windward Passage Clearwater. cmaquarium.org