Clearwater Sea-Blues Festival Brings Live Blues Music & Fresh Seafood to Coachman Park This Weekend

We make some delicious crab cakes in the kitchen.
Posted

How about a free, family-friendly weekend at Coachman Park filled with live blues music, fresh seafood, craft beverages, and local vendors right on the water?

It's the Clearwater Sea-Blues Festival happening this weekend, and Kris Koch from the City of Clearwater and Sheri Aquilar, General Manager of Island Way Grill, are here to share all the details.

The Clearwater Sea-Blues Festival takes place Saturday, February 28 and Sunday, March 1 from 2pm - 9pm each day at Coachman Park. General admission is free. For more information, visit MyClearwater.com/SeaBlues.

