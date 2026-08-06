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College Survival Guide

Check out these essentials for dorm rooms.
Michelle W. Park | Morning Blend
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College move-in season is here, and Gen Z is changing the traditional college checklist. From smarter tech and personalized dorm spaces to beauty, wellness and organization, this year's campus trends are redefining what students are packing and prioritizing before heading off to school.

Lifestyle correspondent, digital creator, and Emmy Award-winning journalist, Michelle Park, breaks down some of these trends and essentials to surviving college. To find out more, go to tipsontv.com.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Tips on TV

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

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