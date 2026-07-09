Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
17  WX Alerts
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Comedian Kym Whitley

Kym is performing this weekend in Tampa!
Kym Whitley | Morning Blend
Posted
and last updated

Kym Whitley, a Daytime Emmy-nominated actress and comedian, is ready to entertain the Tampa Bay area with four unforgettable live comedy shows. She will share her candid perspectives and hilarious jokes at the Tampa Funny Bone Comedy Club on Friday, July 10, and Saturday, July 11, with two shows each night. Tickets are available for purchase at tampa.funnybone.com

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com