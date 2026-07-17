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Concrete Flooring and Resurfacing with Trademark Garage Floors

Give your garage a makeover!
Trademark Garage Floors | Morning Blend
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Trademark Garage Floors is helping make your home look better. Matt Erb, General Manager, sits down to talk about all their services and products that they offer. They have a new RevaFlex coating product that helps your pools, pathways, driveways, and more. It goes over old concrete with ease and makes your surfaces look like new.

If you need new concrete for your home give Trademark Garage Floors a call. You can find more about Trademark Garage Floors from their website, trademarkgaragefloors.com, or give them call at 727-314-6331.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser:

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

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