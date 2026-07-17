Concrete Flooring and Resurfacing with Trademark Garage Floors

Trademark Garage Floors is helping make your home look better. Matt Erb, General Manager, sits down to talk about all their services and products that they offer. They have a new RevaFlex coating product that helps your pools, pathways, driveways, and more. It goes over old concrete with ease and makes your surfaces look like new.

If you need new concrete for your home give Trademark Garage Floors a call. You can find more about Trademark Garage Floors from their website, trademarkgaragefloors.com, or give them call at 727-314-6331.

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