Connecting Stable Housing with Recovery: Central Florida Behavioral Health Network & CASL Lead the Way

Alan Davidson of Central Florida Behavioral Health Network (CFBHN) and P.J. Brooks of Community Assisted and Supported Living (CASL) discuss how stable housing supports recovery from substance use, managing relapse with compassion, and addressing trauma-related addiction.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Central Florida Behavioral Health

Homelessness can be deeply traumatic, and for many, coping often involves substance use — creating a cycle that’s difficult to break without stable housing and support.

Alan Davidson, President and CEO of the Central Florida Behavioral Health Network (CFBHN), and Phillip J. “P.J.” Brooks, COO of Community Assisted and Supported Living (CASL), are working together to address both challenges head-on.

For more information on the Central Florida Behavioral Health Network, visit Hope4Suncoast.org or call (813) 740-4811.

For more information on Community Assisted and Supported Living, visit CASLinc.org or call (941) 225-2373.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

