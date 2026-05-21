Conserve Energy and Reduce Your Monthly Power Bill

This time of year…NO ONE wants to hear the word “audit”! That is, unless it could help you conserve energy and possibly reduce your monthly power bill.

Home Energy Audit is one of several energy-saving programs designed to help TECO customers lower their energy bills and tailored to a comfortable Florida lifestyle

This program is Free to all TECO customers and is conducted by certified energy experts. It helps identify where your home may be losing energy

To learn how Tampa Electric is helping homeowners conserve energy and to schedule your FREE home energy audit – visit

TampaElectric.com/energyaudit

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: TECO

