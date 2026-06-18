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Consumers wait all year long for the amazing deals available on Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is a four day event you can't miss.
Limor Suss | Morning Blend
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Consumers wait all year long for the amazing deals available on Amazon Prime Day, and this year it's a four-day event running from June 23rd through June 26th. Lifestyle Expert Limor Suss shares some stand-out deals!

Breescape Cooling Sheets [amazon.com] are designed to help you sleep cooler all night long. Featuring our innovative BlendTek™ cooling fabric, they offer a luxuriously soft feel, exceptional breathability, and instant cooling comfort for a better night’s sleep.
 
This Amazon Prime Day, save up to 30% on the Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Pets Ultimate Collector’s Edition [amazon.com]. You’ll bring home creativity that keeps the story going with 18 adorable pets to color, wash, and customize again and again for endless imaginative adventures.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Limor Media

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