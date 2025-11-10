Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Conviva Wiregrass Welcomes Seniors to Grand Opening Celebration on November 12

Conviva Senior Primary Care is opening a new center right here in Tampa.
Conviva Wiregrass | Morning Blend
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: CenterWell

Conviva Senior Primary Care is opening a new center right here in Tampa. We're taking you there, talking with Dr. Kiran Naidoo about what it's all about and their upcoming Grand Opening event.

Conviva Wiregrass is located at 28516 State Rd 54, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543. Their Grand Opening is set for Wednesday, November 12 from 10am - 1pm. It's free and open to all seniors. Come take a tour and get a free treat, meet the physician and care team, play bingo, enjoy music, and more!

For more information, visit HelloConviva.com or call 813-981-1931.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com