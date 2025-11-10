Conviva Wiregrass Welcomes Seniors to Grand Opening Celebration on November 12

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: CenterWell

Conviva Senior Primary Care is opening a new center right here in Tampa. We're taking you there, talking with Dr. Kiran Naidoo about what it's all about and their upcoming Grand Opening event.

Conviva Wiregrass is located at 28516 State Rd 54, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543. Their Grand Opening is set for Wednesday, November 12 from 10am - 1pm. It's free and open to all seniors. Come take a tour and get a free treat, meet the physician and care team, play bingo, enjoy music, and more!

For more information, visit HelloConviva.com or call 813-981-1931.