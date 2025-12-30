Cooking with Ms. Princess | Holiday Sides

Sweet Potato, Cranberry & Brussels Sprouts with Goat Cheese side dish: This dish balances sweet, savory, and tangy. Sweet potatoes bring natural sweetness, Brussels sprouts add earthiness, cranberries give a pop of tart, and goat cheese finishes it creamy.
Featured Recipe
Cranberry-Glazed Roasted Butternut Squash, Brussels Sprouts, and Sweet Potato Salad with Cranberries and Goat or Feta Cheese
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 30 minutes
Total Time: 45 minutes
Servings: 4-6
Ingredients:
For the Roasted Vegetables:
1 small butternut squash, peeled and cubed
1 lb Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved
2 medium sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed
3 tablespoons olive oil
Salt and pepper, to taste
1 teaspoon nutmeg
For the Cranberry Glaze:
1/2 jar Ms Princes Cranberry Lemonade Jam
1/4 cup dried cranberries
2 tablespoons honey or maple syrup
For the Finishing Touch:
4 oz goat/feta cheese, crumbled
1/2 cup dried cranberries (for garnish)
1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped (optional)
Instructions:
Step 1: Roast the Vegetables:
Preheat your oven to 400°F (200°C).
In a large bowl, toss the butternut squash, Brussels sprouts, and sweet potatoes with olive oil, salt, pepper, and nutmeg until well coated.
Spread the vegetables on a large baking sheet in a single layer.
Roast for 25-30 minutes, stirring halfway through, until tender and caramelized.
Step 2: Prepare the Cranberry Glaze:
While the vegetables are roasting, prepare the cranberry glaze. In a small saucepan, combine Cranberry Lemonade Jam, dried or fresh cranberries, and honey (or maple syrup).
Bring to a simmer over medium heat and cook for about 8-10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the mixture thickens into a glaze.
Step 3: Assemble the Salad:
Once the vegetables are roasted, transfer them to a large serving bowl.
Drizzle the cranberry glaze over the roasted vegetables and gently toss to coat.
Sprinkle the crumbled goat cheese and extra dried cranberries on top.