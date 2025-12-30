Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cooking with Ms. Princess | Holiday Sides

A savory and healthy side dish is on the menu!
Cooking with Ms. Princess | Morning Blend
Sweet Potato, Cranberry & Brussels Sprouts with Goat Cheese side dish: This dish balances sweet, savory, and tangy. Sweet potatoes bring natural sweetness, Brussels sprouts add earthiness, cranberries give a pop of tart, and goat cheese finishes it creamy.

For more information about Ms. Princess and her cooking classes visit PrincessCooks.com and add the code: MORNING BLEND for 25% off!

Cooking classes located at
5416 58th St N St Pete

Featured Recipe

Cranberry-Glazed Roasted Butternut Squash, Brussels Sprouts, and Sweet Potato Salad with Cranberries and Goat or Feta Cheese

Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 30 minutes
Total Time: 45 minutes
Servings: 4-6

Ingredients:

For the Roasted Vegetables:
1 small butternut squash, peeled and cubed
1 lb Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved
2 medium sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed
3 tablespoons olive oil
Salt and pepper, to taste
1 teaspoon nutmeg

For the Cranberry Glaze:
1/2 jar Ms Princes Cranberry Lemonade Jam
1/4 cup dried cranberries
2 tablespoons honey or maple syrup

For the Finishing Touch:
4 oz goat/feta cheese, crumbled
1/2 cup dried cranberries (for garnish)
1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped (optional)

Instructions:
Step 1: Roast the Vegetables:
Preheat your oven to 400°F (200°C).

In a large bowl, toss the butternut squash, Brussels sprouts, and sweet potatoes with olive oil, salt, pepper, and nutmeg until well coated.

Spread the vegetables on a large baking sheet in a single layer.

Roast for 25-30 minutes, stirring halfway through, until tender and caramelized.

Step 2: Prepare the Cranberry Glaze:
While the vegetables are roasting, prepare the cranberry glaze. In a small saucepan, combine Cranberry Lemonade Jam, dried or fresh cranberries, and honey (or maple syrup).

Bring to a simmer over medium heat and cook for about 8-10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the mixture thickens into a glaze.

Step 3: Assemble the Salad:
Once the vegetables are roasted, transfer them to a large serving bowl.

Drizzle the cranberry glaze over the roasted vegetables and gently toss to coat.

Sprinkle the crumbled goat cheese and extra dried cranberries on top.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

