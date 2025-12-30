Cooking with Ms. Princess | Holiday Sides

Sweet Potato, Cranberry & Brussels Sprouts with Goat Cheese side dish: This dish balances sweet, savory, and tangy. Sweet potatoes bring natural sweetness, Brussels sprouts add earthiness, cranberries give a pop of tart, and goat cheese finishes it creamy.

Cranberry-Glazed Roasted Butternut Squash, Brussels Sprouts, and Sweet Potato Salad with Cranberries and Goat or Feta Cheese

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 30 minutes

Total Time: 45 minutes

Servings: 4-6

Ingredients:

For the Roasted Vegetables:

1 small butternut squash, peeled and cubed

1 lb Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved

2 medium sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed

3 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 teaspoon nutmeg

For the Cranberry Glaze:

1/2 jar Ms Princes Cranberry Lemonade Jam

1/4 cup dried cranberries

2 tablespoons honey or maple syrup

For the Finishing Touch:

4 oz goat/feta cheese, crumbled

1/2 cup dried cranberries (for garnish)

1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped (optional)

Instructions:

Step 1: Roast the Vegetables:

Preheat your oven to 400°F (200°C).

In a large bowl, toss the butternut squash, Brussels sprouts, and sweet potatoes with olive oil, salt, pepper, and nutmeg until well coated.

Spread the vegetables on a large baking sheet in a single layer.

Roast for 25-30 minutes, stirring halfway through, until tender and caramelized.

Step 2: Prepare the Cranberry Glaze:

While the vegetables are roasting, prepare the cranberry glaze. In a small saucepan, combine Cranberry Lemonade Jam, dried or fresh cranberries, and honey (or maple syrup).

Bring to a simmer over medium heat and cook for about 8-10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the mixture thickens into a glaze.

Step 3: Assemble the Salad:

Once the vegetables are roasted, transfer them to a large serving bowl.

Drizzle the cranberry glaze over the roasted vegetables and gently toss to coat.

Sprinkle the crumbled goat cheese and extra dried cranberries on top.