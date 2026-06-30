Cooking with Ms. Princess | Summer Shrimp Tacos

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Ms. Princess’ Sweet & Spicy Argentinian Shrimp Tacos

These shrimp tacos are fresh, vibrant, and packed with bold flavor. I love using Argentinian shrimp because they’re naturally sweet, tender, and cook in just a few minutes.

Ingredients

For the Shrimp

* 1 lb Argentinian shrimp, peeled and deveined

* 2 tbsp olive oil or avocado oil

* 1 tsp cumin

* 1 tsp chili powder

* 1 tsp smoked paprika

* 1 tsp garlic powder

* 1 tsp onion powder

* ½ tsp kosher salt

* ½ tsp black pepper

* Taco seasoning can be a substituted

Mango Pico de Gallo

* 2 ripe tomatoes, diced

* 1 ripe mango, diced

* ¼ cup red onion, finely diced

* 1 jalapeño, minced (remove seeds for less heat)

* ¼ cup fresh cilantro, chopped

* Juice of 1 lime

* Pinch of salt & pepper

To Serve

* Warm flour or corn tortillas

* Fresh avocado slices (optional)

* Crumbled queso fresco (optional)

* Extra cilantro

* Lime wedges

Directions

1. Make the Mango Pico

Combine the tomatoes, mango, red onion, jalapeño, cilantro, lime juice, and a pinch of salt. Stir well and let it sit while you prepare the shrimp. The flavors get even better as they mingle together.

2. Season the Shrimp

Pat the shrimp dry and toss with cumin, chili powder, smoked paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, black pepper, and until evenly coated.

3. Cook the Shrimp

Heat the olive or avocado oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the shrimp in a single layer and sauté for 2–3 minutes per side, just until pink and lightly caramelized. Be careful not to overcook them.

4. Warm the Tortillas

Heat the tortillas in a dry skillet for about 30 seconds per side or until soft and slightly charred.

5. Assemble

Layer the shrimp into each tortilla, spoon on the fresh mango pico de gallo, and top with avocado (optional), queso fresco, extra cilantro, and a squeeze of fresh lime.

Ms. Princess’ Tip

“The secret to unforgettable shrimp tacos is keeping them fresh and simple. Sweet Argentinian shrimp paired with juicy mango, fresh cilantro, and a bright squeeze of lime creates the perfect bite every single time. Trust me—make a little extra pico because everyone will be asking for more!”

