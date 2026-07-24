Cool Off with Shaved Ice

Hanalei Shave Ice is cooling you off this summer with a special treat that is part of Hawaiian culture. Stemming from a family tradition of eating delicious shaved ice at the end of a work day, owner Brandy Baker, is bringing a family treat to St. Pete. At Hanalei, they recreate this simple and delish treat using the same idea. Tehy are offering truly authentic "slow it down" treat all handcrafted.

If you mention Morning Blend, you will receive free toppings and free macadamia nut ice cream stuffing. They will also be donating 10% of proceeds for the month of August to national botanical gardens in Kauai to protect and preserve endangered and near extinct plant species.

You can find out more at Hanaleishaveice.com.