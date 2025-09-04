Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Corona Extra Celebrates 100 Years with 100 Beach Cleanups and a Chance to Win a Beach Getaway

Corona Extra is celebrating 100 years with 100 beach clean ups!
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Kathy Buccio

Corona Extra is raising a bottle to its fans — and to the beaches — with a major milestone celebration. In honor of its 100th birthday, Corona has completed 100 beach cleanups across the U.S., part of its Protect Our Beaches initiative launched in partnership with Oceanic Global in 2020.

The program set out to remove 1 million pounds of plastic by 2025 — and not only met but exceeded the goal, removing over 1 million pounds and engaging more than 3,500 volunteers through partnerships with 51 local organizations and nonprofits.

To mark the occasion, Corona is giving fans a chance to win a trip for two to their favorite U.S. beach. Now through September 10, fans 21+ can enter at CoronaUSA.com/100.

