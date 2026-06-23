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Countdown to Summer

Candace helps us refresh our summer beauty essentials.
Summer Beauty | Morning Blend
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 As we countdown to summer, Beauty and Lifestyle Expert Candace Corey will share a few of her favorite finds to help you refresh your essentials for the season ahead.

No7 Future Renew Moisturizer SPF50
At us.No7Beauty.com

Black Radiance Artisan Color Cream Blush
Available at Walmart

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CandaceCorey.com

Follow on Instagram @CandaceCoreyMA

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Candace Corey

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