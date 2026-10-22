Cracking into Stone Crab Season

Stone Crab season is here and it's time to celebrate on of Florida's tastiest seasons. Stone Crab is one of Florida's only sustainable fisheries. What the means is you can enjoy Stone Crab Claws and the Stone Crab still lives to grow claws for another day. Stone Crabs are caught in a trap (I will bring one in Studio), once crabs are in the trap you measure their Claw it must be 2 and 7/8 inches to harvest. You pop the claw and put the crab back in the water.

In Clearwater, Frenchy’s is practically synonymous with stone crab season. Frenchy’s operates its own fleet of fishing boats, claws go directly from boat to market and restaurant tables. Frenchy’s Annual Stone Crab Festival (42nd Annual)The highlight of their season is the iconic Frenchy’s Stone Crab Weekend. 2026 Dates: Friday, October 23 and Saturday, October 24, 2026 (Noon – 10:00 PM). Two Festival Hubs: Clearwater Beach Block Party: Baymont Street is completely shut down outside Frenchy's Original Cafe (41 Baymont St) for a street party with live music, food tents, and games. Dunedin Backlot Bash: Hosted at Frenchy’s Stone Crab & Seafood Market (501 Causeway Blvd, Dunedin). live music, food tents, and admission to both is FREE

Go to @mistyewells on Instagram and follow and Heart or Like the Stone Crab post & we may pick you to win a $50 gift card from Frenchy's Winners announced on Oct 26 Monday.

Visit frenchysonline.com and mistywells.com to learn more.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Let's Take It Outside

