Doomscrolling is out and whimsy is in as Glazer Children's Museum invites adults to put down their phones, pick up a glue gun, and rediscover the joy of creating just because. Grown Up Night: Crafter Hours is an after-hours event for guests ages 18 and older that celebrates the simple joy and whimsy of crafting. July 25, 2026 from 6-9pm $35 admission (crafts, snacks, and dirty sodas included) Cash bar.

The evening is packed with hands-on craft stations, nostalgic snacks, a live DJ, and premium add-on premium opportunities provided by local makers like: Jewelry Bar with Nairi Jewelry Junk Journaling with ScrapHappy Candle Pouring with AR Workshop Whimsify Your Wordrobe with Glazer Children's Museum.

GlazerMuseum.org/GrownupNight