Creative Ideas to Fill Your Easter Basket!

Easter is right around the corner, Lifestyle Contributor Limor Suss is here with some great products for your baskets and beyond

Visit Crayola.com [crayola.com] to discover Scribble Scrubbies where little scribbles turn into big stories.

One sold every 30 seconds globally. The original Lanolips 101 Ointment [ulta.com] is a super dense balm that penetrates and holds 400% of its weight in moisture. Its 101 uses include dry cuticles, cracked heels, dry nasal passages, keeping eyebrows in place, windburn, cold-chapped cheeks, dry brittle nails, papercuts, insect bites, supercharging moisturizer, and more. $16.95 at Ulta.

Shop Yankee Candle Easter scents [yankeecandle.com] like Jelly Beans, Hoppy Easter, Strawberry Bunny Shortcake & Easter Bouquet in Yankee Candle stores or online at YankeeCandle.com [yankeecandle.com].

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Limor Media

