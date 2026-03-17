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Creative Ideas to Fill Your Easter Basket!

Lifestyle Contributor Limor Suss shares her ideas
Creative Ideas for your Easter Basket | Morning Blend
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Easter is right around the corner, Lifestyle Contributor Limor Suss is here with some great products for your baskets and beyond

Visit Crayola.com [crayola.com] to discover Scribble Scrubbies where little scribbles turn into big stories.

One sold every 30 seconds globally. The original Lanolips 101 Ointment [ulta.com] is a super dense balm that penetrates and holds 400% of its weight in moisture. Its 101 uses include dry cuticles, cracked heels, dry nasal passages, keeping eyebrows in place, windburn, cold-chapped cheeks, dry brittle nails, papercuts, insect bites, supercharging moisturizer, and more. $16.95 at Ulta.

Shop Yankee Candle Easter scents [yankeecandle.com] like Jelly Beans, Hoppy Easter, Strawberry Bunny Shortcake & Easter Bouquet in Yankee Candle stores or online at YankeeCandle.com [yankeecandle.com].

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Limor Media

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

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