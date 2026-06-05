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Creative Loafing Restaurant Month |Q Southern BBQ

Check out some of the most delicious BBQ in the bay area.
Q Southern BBQ
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At Q Southern BBQ, we take pride in our traditional barbeque methods. Each dish is carefully crafted, using only the freshest ingredients and time-honored recipes. Along with our traditional dishes and a few new favorites, we will keep you returning for more! We are a small family owned and operated BBQ restaurant.

Restaurant Month Feature- Q Country Feast - Think Low Country Boil, but all BBQ! Brisket, Chicken Wings, Smoked Sausage, Ribs, Corn, Potatoes and tossed in your choice of BBQ Sauce.

Restaurant Month 6/1-6/30 Q Country Feast includes dessert and an RC Cola product drink Feast for 2- $50 Feast for 4- $100

Qsouthernbbq.com
FB/IG/TT/YouTube- @QsouthernBBQ
Dunedin Location- 664 Main St. Dunedin, Fl. 34698 727-734-7227
Oldsmar Location- 3780 Tampa Rd. SteC5 Oldsmar, Fl. 34677 727-699-7227

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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