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Creative Loafing's National Restaurant Month | Madison Avenue Pizza

Check out where you can find brick oven pizza made from scratch.
Madison Avenue Pizza | Morning Blend
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Tampa Bay's Restaurant Month features prix-fixe menus in over 50 participating restaurants around Tampa Bay and also features two Meet the Chefs events in Tampa & St. Pete this year.

MeettheChefsTampaBay.com & TampaBayRestaurantMonth.com

Madison Avenue Pizza is in Dunedin at the intersection of Alternate 19 and Curlew, right by Honeymoon Island. We have a full menu of our homemade from scratch pizza, calzones, strombolis, sandwiches, wings, salads and desserts. We offer dine in, carry out and delivery. Our delivery radius includes all of Dunedin and most of Palm Harbor. We have a variety of beer and wine, sodas, and tea, and we are a great place to relax with family or catch the game at our bar. We also serve slices of pizza all day, so stop by for a quick bite if you're on-the-go!

madisonavepizza.com

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

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