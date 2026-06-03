Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Creative Loafing's Restaurant Month | Pete's Gulfside Bistro

Check out a Costal American Bistro and Bar.
Pete's Gulf Bistro | Morning Blend
Posted

Tampa Bay's Restaurant Month features prix-fixe menus in over 50 participating restaurants around Tampa Bay and also features two Meet the Chefs events in Tampa & St. Pete this year.

MeettheChefsTampaBay.com & TampaBayRestaurantMonth.com

Pete's Gulfside Bistro, located in the Breckenridge Building at the Tradewinds Island Resort is the newly opened coastal American bistro and bar that provides an upscale yet casual atmosphere perfect for families. Delight in all-day dining with a diverse selection of food and drinks. Enjoy both indoor and outdoor seating options with scenic views, complemented by an impressive craft cocktail selection.

https://www.tradewindsresort.com/island-grand-beach-resort/eat-drink/petes-gulf-bistro

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com