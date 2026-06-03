Creative Loafing's Restaurant Month | Pete's Gulfside Bistro

Tampa Bay's Restaurant Month features prix-fixe menus in over 50 participating restaurants around Tampa Bay and also features two Meet the Chefs events in Tampa & St. Pete this year.

MeettheChefsTampaBay.com & TampaBayRestaurantMonth.com

Pete's Gulfside Bistro, located in the Breckenridge Building at the Tradewinds Island Resort is the newly opened coastal American bistro and bar that provides an upscale yet casual atmosphere perfect for families. Delight in all-day dining with a diverse selection of food and drinks. Enjoy both indoor and outdoor seating options with scenic views, complemented by an impressive craft cocktail selection.

https://www.tradewindsresort.com/island-grand-beach-resort/eat-drink/petes-gulf-bistro