Creative Pinellas is offering a new series of workshops to provide Mental Health First Aid training, in collaboration with the Love IV Lawrence Foundation and four Pinellas County arts organizations. Participants will gain the tools to recognize and respond to signs of mental health and substance use challenges. The training provides two hours of self-paced online content followed by five (5) hours of instructor-led training, resulting in certification as a Mental Health First Aid practitioner. No cost to participants thanks to Safe and Sound Hillsborough with funding support from Love IV Lawrence. Lunch provided. Four sessions in March take place 9 am-3 pm at partnering organizations: Lealman Exchange (March 25) Dunedin Fine Art Center (March 27) FloridaRAMA (March 28) freeFall Theater (March 30) Go to creativepinellas.org and click on Events to sign up for a session.
