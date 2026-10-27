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Creatures of the Night at Zoo Tampa

ZooTampa | Morning Blend
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The countdown to Halloween is on, and one place that offers spooky fun for the whole family… That’s ZooTampa with their seasonal Creatures of the Night. This year, they’re taking the scares to a new level with an all-new zone: Scared of the Dark.

What’s your biggest fear? Werewolves, spiders, mummies, or zombies? There’s something lurking around every corner to send a shiver down your spine! We’re taking you on a tour during the day, so it won’t be quite as frightful, but you’ll get a sneak peek at the spooky surprises waiting for you after dark. You can experience Creatures of the Night at ZooTampa on select nights through October 31!

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

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