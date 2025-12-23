Crystal Moon, author of Mission Me 2.0 bridges science and soul to help readers reconnect with who they are beneath the noise of stress, illness, and expectations.

The book was born from Crystal’s journey through corporate burnout, chronic illness, and healing, offering both practical tools and spiritual insight.

Healing begins when we stop “doing” and start “being”. Learning to listen to the body and honor the mind and spirit equally. The framework combines neuroscience, mindfulness, and purpose-driven practices that create real and lasting change. Everyone has the power to transform fear into resilience and come back to themselves, no matter how lost they feel.

For more and to purchase Mission Me 2.0, visit crystalmoonholistichealing.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Crystal Moon Holistic Healing

