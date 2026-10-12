Culver’s Curdtoberfest

Culver’s is celebrating cheese curds all October long with the return of Curdtoberfest™, and they started the festivities off with some big cheese!

Culver's Restaurant’s annual celebration of Wisconsin heritage, cheese curds, and Midwest hospitality – called Curdtoberfest - arrived in Chicagoland to kick off a month of celebrating all things cheese.

You can learn more information by going to culvers.com/curdtoberfest.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Culver’s Restaurants

