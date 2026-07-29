Cutting Your Monthly Bills This Summer

The Summer heat can put a big strain on the power grid - but what if you could help lower demand and save money at the same time? Terrend Ross Jr. from Tampa Electric shares about how the Prime Time Plus Program can help cut your monthly bills.

Enroll in Tampa Electric's free Prime Time Plus program and start earning those monthly bill credits. All you have to do is log in to your account and Select Prime Time Plus or give them a call at 813-275-3909 or visit tampaelectric.com/primetimeplus.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: TECO

