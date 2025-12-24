Our motto defines us. Building Character Back Into Construction. We used the Dauntless Blueprint embodying the definition of what it means to be "Dauntless." We are brave, we take chances, we respect our clients, our trade partners our business partners, we want to put the integrity back into handshakes. We lead with a people first faith based stewardship in the office, in our business and in our community.

Exiting corporate construction, we have found success in the sweet spot of servicing smaller scale projects within our community up to multimillion dollar developments partnering with private clients and developers. We have self performing capabilities of roofing and demolition. We love new construction, however, our portfolio includes tenant improvements, commercial, light industrial, car dealerships, dental and doctors offices, living facilities, warehouses, hangers, goverment work. We do it all.

Visit dauntless-contracting.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Dauntless Contracting

