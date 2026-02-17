Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Dauntless Contracting Showcases Full-Scale Construction Capabilities With Belcher Bingo Project

We take a trip out to a building Dauntless Contracting is currently working on.
Dauntless Contracting | Morning Blend
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Dauntless Contracting

Dauntless Contracting is demonstrating its comprehensive construction services through a 10,000 square foot commercial building project for Belcher Bingo.

We're talking with owners Kelsi & Terrance Sterett about the company's approach to building relationships and delivering results.

Dauntless Contracting can be reached at 800-674-6623 or Dauntless-Contracting.com.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com