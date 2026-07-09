Decorate your Dorm with Furnishings from IKEA

IKEA U.S. offers stylish, affordable home furnishings that help students create a space that feels uniquely theirs.

For parents, we make Ready for College shopping [ikea.us] simple by bringing everything together in one place, at prices that fit any budget.

During this ready for college season, we’re helping families free up time to focus on what really matters most during the transition to college living, through an easy and convenient shopping experience that only IKEA can offer. With so many tools and technologies, the experience of gearing up for college has changed over the years, but IKEA has everything to help students dream the possibilities.

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Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Limor Media

