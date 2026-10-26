Feature film, "Demon Queen Pinball Machine," is shot entirely in Tampa, premiering on October 29th for the 31 days of horror. Film stars Joe Davison, Francesco S. Viola, (horror icon) Elissa Dowling, internet superstar Mike Ferguson and national treasure Paul Wilson.
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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
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For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com