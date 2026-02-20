Design & Construction Week: Hottest Trends for a Stylish Space

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Trade Show Treasure Hunters

The hottest trends in building and design were on display at Design & Construction Week, a mega event showcasing the hottest trends in residential design and the construction industry. Home improvement experts Kathryn Emery & Chip Wade found the best in style and design.

They showed off styles from Daltile, the leader in style & design, showcasing their newest wall tiles: Daltile.com.

Akicon custom copper kitchens are beautifully handcrafted and made in the USA. Start your 3D kitchen design at Akicon.com

When privacy matters, but style counts, turn your garage into a multifunctional space with Clopaydoor.com Avante Garage Doors with C-Power Enabled Click-to-Conceal Panels.

DIY with style and install GE Smart Shades for sheer and privacy, something you can order and install in minutes without compromising style: Shop.GELighting.com.

