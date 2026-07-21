Detecting Early Hearing Loss at a Young Age

With back-to-school season approaching, this is a timely opportunity to highlight why early hearing detection matters and how it impacts a child's learning, communication, and overall development. Sertoma helps families across Florida access early hearing screenings, audiological care, and hearing aids at reduced or no cost through programs like its Children's Hearing Aid Program.

Their program removes the cost barrier that often precents familiar from accessing life-changing hearing care. Last year, Sertoma screened more than 50,000 children across 1,000+ schools and early learning facilities.

They have upcoming screenings this July. You can find more information at familyhearinghelp.org.

