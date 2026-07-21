Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Detecting Early Hearing Loss at a Young Age

Sertoma provides low cost hearing services to eligible families across Florida.
Sertoma | Morning Blend
Posted

With back-to-school season approaching, this is a timely opportunity to highlight why early hearing detection matters and how it impacts a child's learning, communication, and overall development. Sertoma helps families across Florida access early hearing screenings, audiological care, and hearing aids at reduced or no cost through programs like its Children's Hearing Aid Program.

Their program removes the cost barrier that often precents familiar from accessing life-changing hearing care. Last year, Sertoma screened more than 50,000 children across 1,000+ schools and early learning facilities.

They have upcoming screenings this July. You can find more information at familyhearinghelp.org.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com