Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Discussing AI Strategy with the Author of: "The Adaptive Organization: Leading Change in the AI Era”

Service Now | Morning Blend
Posted
and last updated

Patrick McGarry serves as the Federal Chief Data Officer at ServiceNow, where he leads data and AI strategy across the federal civilian, defense, and intelligence community portfolio. His work at the intersection of enterprise technology and organizational transformation informs the practical frameworks he brings to clients navigating the most complex AI adoption challenges in the public and private sectors. That experience is the foundation of his new book, The Adaptive Organization: Leading Change in the AI Era, which offers leaders a repeatable model for driving AI transformation that actually sticks. More on Patrick's work, speaking engagements, and thought leadership can be found at mcgarrycdo.com.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: ServiceNow

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com