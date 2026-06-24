Discussing AI Strategy with the Author of: "The Adaptive Organization: Leading Change in the AI Era”

Patrick McGarry serves as the Federal Chief Data Officer at ServiceNow, where he leads data and AI strategy across the federal civilian, defense, and intelligence community portfolio. His work at the intersection of enterprise technology and organizational transformation informs the practical frameworks he brings to clients navigating the most complex AI adoption challenges in the public and private sectors. That experience is the foundation of his new book, The Adaptive Organization: Leading Change in the AI Era, which offers leaders a repeatable model for driving AI transformation that actually sticks. More on Patrick's work, speaking engagements, and thought leadership can be found at mcgarrycdo.com.

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