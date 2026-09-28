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Dishes & Wishes: A Taste of Tampa Bay

Help grant a wish to a deserving child.
Grant A Wish | Morning Blend
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"Dishes & Wishes: A Taste of Tampa Bay," a fundraiser presented by Monin Gourmet Flavorings, features fabulous food from some of the area’s best restaurants, an open bar with specialty cocktails, auctions and live entertainment. Money raised at the October 16 event at Armature Works will underwrite life-changing experiences for critically-ill, local children. Tickets are available for purchase at: my.onecause.com.

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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