"Dishes & Wishes: A Taste of Tampa Bay," a fundraiser presented by Monin Gourmet Flavorings, features fabulous food from some of the area’s best restaurants, an open bar with specialty cocktails, auctions and live entertainment. Money raised at the October 16 event at Armature Works will underwrite life-changing experiences for critically-ill, local children. Tickets are available for purchase at: my.onecause.com.
"Dishes & Wishes: A Taste of Tampa Bay," a fundraiser presented by Monin Gourmet Flavorings, features fabulous food from some of the area’s best restaurants, an open bar with specialty cocktails, auctions and live entertainment. Money raised at the October 16 event at Armature Works will underwrite life-changing experiences for critically-ill, local children. Tickets are available for purchase at: my.onecause.com.
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com