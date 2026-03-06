Disney on Ice: Mickey's Search Party Returns to Tampa With Skating, Stunts, and Disney Magic

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Feld Entertainment

Disney On Ice presents Mickey's Search Party is coming to Tampa — and for local families, the wait has been a long one.

The fast-paced, family-friendly production has not been in Tampa for a long time, making this a special occasion for local audiences. The show follows Mickey and friends on a treasure map adventure in search of Tinker Bell, taking audiences through stunning worlds filled with beloved Disney characters.

Skater Jessica Zink is one of the performers bringing the magic to life on the ice.

The show features a massive lineup of characters, including Elsa, Moana, Stitch, Captain Hook, Miguel from Coco, Belle, and characters from Aladdin, Toy Story, The Little Mermaid, and Mickey's friends. The entire storyline is built around an interactive treasure map adventure as Mickey and friends search for Tinker Bell.

The production is far more than a skating show. Performers train extensively to deliver world-class ice skating, high-flying acrobatics, and unexpected stunts. The physical demands are significant, with skaters preparing rigorously for the aerial moments that are among the show's most breathtaking highlights.

Audiences can expect spectacular ice skating, daring aerial stunts, and memorable moments from some of Disney's most beloved stories — all wrapped in nonstop music, mischief, and memories.

Disney On Ice presents Mickey's Search Party is at Benchmark International Arena now through March 8. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit DisneyOnIce.com.